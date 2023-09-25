Atlantic

    • Four people injured in a three-vehicle collision in Port Mouton, N.S.: RCMP

    Queens District RCMP say four people were injuired in a serious collision involving three cars on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S., on Monday.

    Police say they responded to a report of a collision on Highway 103 around 4:20 a.m. Monday morning.

    “RCMP officers learned that a Dodge Ram was travelling west on Highway 103 when it crossed over the centre line and into oncoming traffic,” Cindy Bayers with the Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release.

    “A Ford Edge, which was travelling east on Highway 103, swerved to avoid the Dodge Ram before the Ram collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was also travelling east on Highway 103.”

    According to police, the passenger of the Silverado, a 40-year-old woman from Lunenburg County, suffered serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

    The driver of the Silverado, a 46-year-old Lunenburg County man, and the occupants of the Edge, a 68-year-old woman and 68-year-old man from Colorado, suffered minor injuries and were treated by EHS at the scene.

    Police say they issued a Summary Offence Ticket to the driver of the Dodge Ram, a 21-year-old man of Shelburne, for driving on the left of a solid double line.

    Highway 103 was closed for several hour but has since reopened.

    Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

