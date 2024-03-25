Four-unit New Glasgow apartment significantly damaged by fire

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a four-unit apartment building in the town was significantly damaged by fire overnight.

New Glasgow Regional Police says police, fire and EHS crews responded to the 100 block of Brookside Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

All tenants got out of the building and no extensive injuries have been reported.

Police said at 7:30 a.m. crews were still actively fighting the fire.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

“Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of Brookside Avenue and areas so emergency crews can safety respond to the ongoing situation,” reads a post on the New Glasgow Regional Police’s Facebook account.

Fire crews are also requesting people not drive over fire hoses and stay away from the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

Police say the cause of the fire is being investigated.

