    • Fredericton area power outages close several schools Thursday

    Thousands of NB Power customers in the Fredericton area were without power Thursday morning, resulting in school cancellations.

    At its peak, more then 7,000 customers were affected. As of 4 p.m., the outage map showed 28 outages, affecting 1,008 customers.

    A number of schools in the Anglophone West School District were closed Thursday due to the outages:

    • Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School
    • Burton Elementary School
    • Hubbard Avenue Elementary School
    • Harold Peterson Middle School
    • Lincoln Elementary Community School
    • Oromocto High School
    • Minto Memorial High School
    • Minto Elementary-Middle School
    • Gesner Street Elementary School
    • Hanwell Park Academy

    According to the NB Power website, it is unclear what caused the majority of the outages.

    The utility says crews are working to restore power.

    Restoration times range from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

