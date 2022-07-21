Fredericton man makes it his mission to give all kids access to local skate park
BMX biker Matt Miller loves to ride his bike at Fredericton’s all-wheel skate park and he wants every kid to know the feeling.
He saw a need for kids to have their own equipment during a recent trip to Garrison Skate Park.
"There was around five kids, they were all sharing one board, and I really wanted to help them out,” he says. “But, I didn't have a way to help them on the spot, so I drove home – I have a 45 minute drive home – and I was kind of thinking about how I can help. I can help kids all get a new board and helmets.”
Miller has raised more than $1,300, so far, after making a post on social media.
Skate shops in Fredericton say they are happy to see Miller’s Rolling Wheels Project give back to kids who can't afford gear of their own, or upkeep on what they have.
"It's awesome to see people step up, like Matt, and provide something that we may not be able to do all the time,” says Robert Nicholson, East Side Board Supply manager. “I see he wants to do bikes and scooters, the whole nine. I think that's awesome.”
Miller says he wants to help kids get whatever kind of wheels they are interested in to use the park, not just skateboards.
"The kids that I most want to help are the ones that show up on very old equipment,” he says. “It's not safe, and it gives them a disadvantage with the other kids on the same features at the same park. The other kids that I want to help are the kids that are watching from the sidelines.”
For Miller, quality is also important, especially when it comes to safety.
"If I gave all the kids a board but no helmet that's not quite the image I want to give out,” he says. “I make sure that every piece of equipment that I give, or gave, has a helmet to go with it as well.”
The Rolling Wheels Project is currently collecting cash donations so that each purchase of equipment can be overseen for safety and quality.
"To be the one to choose what equipment is the right fit for the kids at the park is a big bonus,” says Miller. “Because if you have someone from the sidelines give a board it's not necessarily high quality, or up to the caliber that the kids might want for the park.”
To help the Rolling Wheels Project go to their website, or check them out on social media.
