Fredericton man opens gym in his garage at home

FREDERICTON -

It all started in Mick Dawson's garage. His love of fitness has made big business gains, and he has opened his own gym.

"It's always been a passion of mine to start my own gym through COVID we kind of picked up a few weights maybe a barbell picked up a bike and a rower and it kind of evolved from there," Dawson said.

He built the gym from the ground up.

The name -- Magine -- is a shout out to Dawson's hometown jargon.

"Magin is a colloquial term that we used to use back home I'm originally from the Miramichi it's something that we always threw together maybe at something that wasn't necessarily possible but it would be very cool if it did happen," he said. "Magin, to myself, means that opening my own gym was kind of out there, something that was maybe doable and we kind of made it happen."

Magine has only been open for a month and Dawson is excited to already have 60 members, and hopes to grow to his 120 capacity.

"This gym is for everyone, we have athletes in here of all demographics and age groups 16 to 60 all doing the same workout each and everyday scalable to ability and intensity level," Dawson said.

Magine is different than other gyms in the area, focusing solely on Dawson's passion for CrossFit -- and building bonds.

"When you walk through our doors we're first and foremost a community who really, truly does care, we know each others names, what they do for a job, who their family is, the benefit is, as we grow this community we get to become stronger fitter faster together," he said.

Dawson turned his hobby into his hustle.

"Honestly I couldn't be more satisfied to take something that was originally a passion and grow into something that was a small business has been so rewarding to me and for my friends and family and the people I get to work out with each and every day," Dawson said.

Dawson Magine'd his dreams coming true and now he's ready to help others achieve their goals, too.