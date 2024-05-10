2 teens charged after threats made toward high school: Halifax police

Police say they have charged two teens after threats were made toward a high school in the Spryfield area of Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on Thursday in connection with an alleged incident at J.L. Ilsley High School on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date to face mischief and uttering threats charges.

Halifax Regional Police says the force, as well as the RCMP, have responded to 25 separate threats at Halifax-area schools since the beginning of April.

The alleged threats involve messages in schools referring to explosive devices in the buildings.

Police say they checked the premises of the schools following the threats and weren’t able to find any safety concerns.

The investigations are ongoing and police expect additional charges.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

