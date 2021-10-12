Fredericton police arrest man after responding to shooting

HALIFAX -

Police in Fredericton, N.B. have arrested one man after responding to a shooting in the Marysville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Fredericton Police says at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Canada Street.

Police say they located two victims, who were treated by ambulance at the scene for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say they arrested one adult man, but gave no further details.

The public is asked to avoid the immediate area at this time, as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police.