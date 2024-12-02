ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fredericton police arrest two people, recover weapons and stolen vehicle

    Items seized during an arrest by the Fredericton Police Force are pictured. Items seized during an arrest by the Fredericton Police Force are pictured.
    Share

    The Street Crimes Unit of the Fredericton Police Force arrested two people while recovering a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, said a police news release on Monday.

    Police located a high-powered rifle that was not secure in the back seat of the stolen vehicle.

    The suspects were charged with the following offences:

    Alexander Broome:

    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • Possession of schedule 1 (methamphetamine)
    • Careless use of a firearm
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
    • Possession of break-in instruments
    • Breach of probation

    Stuart McCann:

    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order
    • Careless use of a firearm
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
    • Possession of break-in instruments
    • Breach of probation

    Police recovered the following items during the arrest:

    • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
    • SKS semi-automatic rifle
    • Twelve rounds of 7.62X39mm ammunition
    • A small amount of suspected crystal meth
    • A number of suspected break and enter tools
    • Face mask and gloves

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News