Fredericton police arrest two people, recover weapons and stolen vehicle

The Street Crimes Unit of the Fredericton Police Force arrested two people while recovering a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, said a police news release on Monday.

Police located a high-powered rifle that was not secure in the back seat of the stolen vehicle.

The suspects were charged with the following offences:

Alexander Broome:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of schedule 1 (methamphetamine)

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of break-in instruments

Breach of probation

Stuart McCann:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of break-in instruments

Breach of probation

Police recovered the following items during the arrest:

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SKS semi-automatic rifle

Twelve rounds of 7.62X39mm ammunition

A small amount of suspected crystal meth

A number of suspected break and enter tools

Face mask and gloves

