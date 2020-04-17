HALIFAX -- Fredericton Police confirm the victim of Wednesday’s homicide is 31-year-old Clark Ernest Greene.

Green’s body was discovered by a passerby Wednesday morning in Wilmot park. The Fredericton man had sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy took place Friday to help determine the cause of death.

“The investigation is ongoing with several resources deployed at this point,” says Inspector Mike Berry of Criminal Investigations.

“Our detectives are working diligently around the clock to follow up on any leads and to ensure we can bring the person or persons responsible for Mr. Greene’s death into custody. We are hoping that by releasing the victim’s identity that will further the investigation.”

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the park between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

Wilmot Park has been has reopened to the public.