Fredericton police pause to remember victims of 2018 shooting four years later

Wednesday marks four years since a shooting at an apartment complex in Fredericton claimed the lives of four people.

In a statement on behalf of the Fredericton Police Force, Chief Roger Brown highlighted the support felt within the community since the incident.

"From the early days of our collective grief, to the first anniversary and the very public trial, the people of Fredericton’s integrity and kindness have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Brown.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2018, on Brookside Drive, in one of the city's north-end residential neighborhoods. A man had fired shots from his apartment window at people outside the complex.

Two Fredericton police officers, Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns, responded to the scene, where they found two victims. The constables were then fatally shot.

Costello, 45, had four children and was a 20-year Fredericton police veteran. Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.

Civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, were also killed that day.

"We all need to recognize that reflection and remembrance will look different for every individual and how they have been impacted by the events of that day," said Brown.

"Whatever way you choose to mark this day, do it with pride and let it be the platform to move forward with kindness and gratitude for this community and the wonderful citizens who call it home.”

Matthew Raymond was charged with first-degree murder in the killings. In November 2020, following a nine-week trial, he was found not criminally responsible for the murders because he suffered from mental illness.

He is being held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B., as he was deemed "high risk" in 2021.