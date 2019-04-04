

CTV Atlantic





A well-known Fredericton radio personality has been arrested in Puerto Rico and charged with attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

Trevor Leslie Doyle is one of two men arrested in San Juan in separate operations by the FBI’s child exploitation human trafficking task force.

Doyle is the longtime morning show host on Capital 106.9 FM in Fredericton.

The station is owned by Bell Media, which also owns and operates CTV Atlantic.

In a statement to CTV Atlantic, Bell Media Radio Atlantic Vice-President Trent Mcgrath confirmed “Trevor Doyle has been suspended from Capital FM.”

Doyle is being held in custody.

Conviction on the charge carries a minimum prison sentence of 10 years to a maximum of life.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.