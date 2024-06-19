Fredericton's downtown ceremonial guard program cancelled this summer

A much loved summertime tradition won’t happen in the New Brunswick capital this year, and possibly longer.

The ceremonial guard program in Fredericton has been cancelled for 2024.

The program, which provides a historical re-enactment of the 1883 Infantry School Corps throughout downtown Fredericton, typically runs from June to September.

According to Fredericton City Hall, a fire in March is partially responsible for the program being cancelled this year. The city says several pieces of ceremonial guard equipment were damaged in the fire, including uniforms, hats, and helmets.

The city also says it’s “been a challenge” filling the role of the ceremonial guard commanding officer who recently retired.

A return of the program isn’t guaranteed in 2025. The city says the program’s future will be decided by Fredericton city councillors later this fall during the budget process.

