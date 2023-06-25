Fredericton strawberry farm faces possible closure as owners retire

Dave and Susan Walker have been owners of Sunset U-Pick strawberry farm for forty years, and now, they're ready to retire.

While buyers are interested in taking over, it hasn't been the seamless process the Walkers hoped for.

"That challenge is if somebody is going to purchase the farm, they need to get financing,” said Dave Walker. “In order to get financing, they need a longer-term commitment on the land from the owner of the land, which is the city. So, until we get a longer term commitment on the property, then it's not going to happen.”

The city seems to be aware of the issue.

“I have received a number of emails regarding the Sunset U-Pick,” Jocelyn Pike, councillor for Ward 4 where Sunset U-Pick is located said in a statement. “I want you to know that I appreciate all the comments and will be working diligently with all the parties in finding the best solution for everyone.”

"The City of Fredericton understands how important the U-Pick is to residents,” said Councillor Bruce Grandy. “Staff have been working diligently with the Walkers for a few years now to help them transition out of their U-Pick business. In fact, recent negotiations, which the city felt were progressing in a respectful and productive manner, revolved around a proposal made by the Walkers themselves."

But the couple says talks are moving at a snail’s pace.

"We've had dialogue with the city for the last two, two-and-a-half years, but it's just moving at glacial speed,” said Susan Walker. “There's no sense of urgency perhaps on the city's part and we're just winding down.”

In 2012, the city voted to continue agricultural use on the land after supporters spoke out following discussion to develop it into a residential area.

"We've been in discussions, to use their words, for several years, it's been a while,” Dave said. “We kind of initiated that because we want to see this continue, and if somebody's going to continue, they need a longer-term commitment when they go to a financial institution to get their financing.”

The Walkers have about three weeks before they turn the land back to the way they found it, or prepare it for next year's crop for their buyer.

"Basically, the berry season will end in about three-and-a-half weeks. We usually start renovation, which is what they call getting ready for next year, by mid-August at least,” Susan said. “That is the point when we start putting new inputs in which cost us more money so that is the point where we need a decision.”

"If there's no future for the U-Pick, we'll just simply start plowing things under,” Dave said.

The farmers want to see generations of future Frederictonians enjoy the farmland and fear the city could turn it into a housing development.

“I think there will be a great deal of disappointment and upset,” Susan said.

The Walkers hope the plot of land remains strawberry fields forever.