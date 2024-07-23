Free naloxone kits now available at select P.E.I. pharmacies
Participating community pharmacies across Prince Edward Island are now providing free naloxone kits.
Naloxone is a fast-acting medication used to temporarily reverse an opioid-related overdose until medical help arrives.
A news release from the Prince Edward Island government on Tuesday says drug-related overdoses are on the rise across the country.
"As we work to address drug-related overdoses, it is important that Islanders have access to free naloxone kits in communities across P.E.I.,” said P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison in the release.
“We appreciate the collaboration of pharmacies and pharmacists in helping make this happen. Naloxone saves lives and I encourage people to pick up a free kit today.”
The kits are now available at 37 participating pharmacies, along with information on how to recognize the signs of an opioid-related overdose, how to respond and where to get naloxone training, including free online training.
"Placing naloxone kits in pharmacies for self-selection will result in more of this life-saving medication being readily available in our communities. Being prepared, by having a kit on hand and reviewing the training materials, could very well result in a life being saved," said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the PEI Pharmacists Association.
The provincial Take Home Naloxone Program is being expanded to make the free naloxone kits available at community pharmacies, as well at several other new sites, including PEERS Alliance, Holland College (all campuses), University of Prince Edward Island and others, according to the province.
