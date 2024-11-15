Freezing rain ending in New Brunswick, large and crashing coastal waves remain

A cold November rain is falling across much of the Maritimes on Friday. Icy conditions are possible through early afternoon in parts of New Brunswick, while rough coastal waters are being observed in a number of areas.

Free from the freeze

Colder surface temperatures allowed for several hours of freezing rain to occur in parts of New Brunswick Thursday into Friday.

Freezing rain warnings remained in effect at noon on Friday for western and northwestern areas of the provinces, as well as for Saint John and parts of the Kennebecasis Valley. Observed air temperatures had mostly come up above 0 degrees by noon, but some surfaces may still be at freezing, meaning further ice accretion is a risk.

As temperatures continue to rise through Friday afternoon, the risk of further freezing rain will end.

Pinks on radar indicating a risk of some further patchy freezing rain in western New Brunswick. Temperatures are rising above freezing and the risk is expected to end by early Friday afternoon.

In other areas of the Maritimes, five to 20 mm of rain is expected Friday through Saturday morning. This rain is very much needed in some areas, including in Nova Scotia’s Halifax County where there are concerns about low water levels in reservoir systems supplying water. This comes after several extended dry periods going back to the summer and continuing through fall.

The seas are angry

Special weather statements are in effect for the eastern coastline of New Brunswick, coastal areas of Prince Edward Island, and coastal areas of the east of Nova Scotia.

The combination of low pressure moving towards Cape Breton and stronger winds over ocean waters is creating large and crashing waves. The statements caution of two-to-five metre waves breaking on approach to shore during high tides.

High tides will occur this afternoon for much of eastern New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island, and this evening and tonight for eastern Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia.

As the wind eases Friday night into Saturday, the wave action on parts of the coastline should also diminish.

The wave action may contribute to increased erosion on sandy portions of the coastline. The larger waves should diminish with the wind easing Friday night into Saturday.

November gloom

Areas of light rain, showers, drizzle, and fog will linger in the Maritimes Friday night through Saturday.

Temperatures Friday night are expected to remain above freezing so there will not be any further risk of freezing rain. Damp and chilly weather is expected for Saturday, though with high temperatures ranging 4 to 10 degrees in the region, accompanied by a northerly wind 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

A damp start to the weekend with patchy showers, drizzle, and fog for the region on Saturday.

Sunny breaks are expected in New Brunswick on Sunday but remaining mostly cloudy for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Rain is expected to return to eastern areas of Nova Scotia Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees for most on Sunday, with areas of the south shore of Nova Scotia reaching 9 to 11 degrees.