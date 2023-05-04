Fundy Quay development continues, creating a 'central gathering place' in Uptown Saint John, N.B.
A multi-million dollar project aimed at creating a place to gather along the Saint John, N.B., waterfront is showing signs of progress.
The foundation is poured at the new amphitheater and steel beams erected. Concrete forms are up in the shape of islands. Once filled and finished, they’ll serve as year-round seating. While in the winter, they'll be part of a skating rink.
“It’s going to make the facility friendly kind of 12 months of the year,” says Market Square business owner GayeAnn Walsh. “So now we will be able to develop a winter market too.”
Walsh has owned and operated Walsh Luggage ever since the building came to be in 1983.
“It’s been kind of a dream of mine to see this before my days are done here,” beams Walsh. “I’ve been here for 40 years now, so it’s very exciting.”
That sentiment is echoed by fellow Market Square business owner Jesse Vergen.
“Once this project is completed it’s going to be a magical figurehead for New Brunswick,” says the owner of the Saint John Ale House. “This has been sort of on the drawing board for the past 30 years, so finally all the money is coming together and this project is taking off.”
Saint John City Coun. David Hickey believes the project will serve as a cornerstone for positive growth in the Port City.
“This is going to set the table for what we want growth in Saint John to look like,” says Hickey. “We want the community to feel that they can really have a place to be Uptown. Have a central gathering place, and make sure that our waterfront continues to be publicly accessible.”
An artist's rendition of the future skating rink at Fundy Quay is pictured. (The City of Saint John/Facebook)
Hickey says his constituents are feeling the excitement with the sight of infrastructure being put in place.
“It’s going to see an extension of Harbour Passage from the boardwalk around the waterfront.” Says Hickey. “It’s going to add public gathering space, it's going to add patios for the businesses along there, it’s going to add skating. I mean there’s a lot to be excited about here.”
The public portion of the project is set to wrap up at the end of 2023. Some areas will be finished sooner if all goes to schedule.
“We’re going to have 4 season patios with retractable glass,” says the owner of the Saint John Ale House. “And be able to create events and feed and water the local population all year around.”
The restaurant patios for Market Square are set to open on June 30.
