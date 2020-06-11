EDMUNDSTON, N.B. -- The young Indigenous woman who was killed by police in Edmundston, N.B., last week is being remembered as a kind soul who united family from both sides of the country.

A private funeral service was held today for 26-year-old Chantel Moore in the New Brunswick community where she had moved three months ago to be near her mother and six-year-old daughter.

A dozen family members from British Columbia arrived earlier this week to support family in New Brunswick.

A picture of Moore sat atop her casket as firekeepers sang a healing song and family members consoled each other.

Mary Martin, Moore's grandmother, said they would remember her "gentle face and warm smile," and that her passing has left an enormous hole in their hearts.

Moore's death is being investigated by Quebec's independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes.

There have been calls for a broader inquiry to look into systemic bias against Indigenous people in the province's policing and criminal justice systems.

