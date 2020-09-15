HALIFAX -- Funeral services will be held this week for three teenagers killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Blackville, N.B.

Police believe the crash occurred when the car travelling northbound on Route 8 crossed the median, left the road and struck a retaining wall.

The three victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

Obituaries published Monday to the Village of Blackville website have identified the boys as 17-year-old Ty Croft of Blackville, 16-year-old Kobe Curtis and 17-year-old Denver Jardine, both of Gray Rapids, N.B..

Croft was a graduate of Blackville High School. His funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m., at St. Andrew’s United Church, which his obituary says he was a member of.

Curtis was a Grade 12 student at Blackville High School. His obituary says he worked at the Chipman Mill as a night supervisor and could often be found working on his dirt bike or his 1988 Oldsmobile. His funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Gray Rapids United Pentecostal Church.

Jardine was also a Grade 12 student at Blackville High School. His obituary says he spent the summer working at the fish plant in Baie-Sainte- Anne. His funeral service will be held Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Gray Rapids.

COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

Grief counsellors were brought in Monday to help residents cope with the tragic loss of life.

"Everyone is still just terribly upset," said Blackville mayor Christopher Hennessy. "Just shattered, just heartbroken, just trying to come to our senses about what happened what actually went on and just trying to figure it out I guess."

The village of Blackville has a population under 1,000, so everybody knows everybody. Mayor Hennessy says in a time of grieving, that can be a good thing.

"I think it has to help," Hennessy said. "Essentially, everyone comes together and makes one big huge family around this area. We’ve done it in the past and will do it in the future."

In addition to being mayor, Hennessy is also a volunteer firefighter. He was among the group of first responders called to the scene.

"You never know what you’re walking into I guess, it’s the same as anything," Hennessy said. "You’re never prepared, you try to as best you can but you never know what you’re walking into. It’s part of the deal I guess."

Help is being offered to the first responders, too.

"We set up a debrief at the fire department for our first responders and we’re going to move forward with that this evening so hopefully that will help," Hennessy said.

Classes are continuing at the school as officials say the best place for students right now is with their peers and support staff.

Hennessy says it’s important for people to be able to lean on one another when dealing with a loss like this.

He is encouraging everyone to reach out to family and friends to make sure they’re OK.