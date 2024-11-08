Gas prices increase across the Maritimes

The price of gas and diesel increased across the Maritimes overnight.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia increased by 1.4 cents, bringing the new minimum price in the Halifax area to 156.4 cents per litre.

The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in Cape Breton is now 158.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 5.8 cents. The new minimum price is 173.3 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel is now 175.2 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve increased by 2.9 cents on P.E.I. The minimum price is now 165.5 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by four cents, bringing the new minimum price on the island to 182.4 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.6 cents. The maximum price is now 160.6 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by 5.4 cents. The new maximum price is 178.0 cents per litre.