Gas prices increase slightly in N.B., P.E.I.

    Gas prices increased slightly overnight in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, while there was no change in regular self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia.

    Nova Scotia

    In the Halifax-area, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. The minimum price remains 168.8 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel increased by 4.7 cents, bringing the minimum price to 173.2 cents per litre.

    The minimum price remains 170.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline in Cape Breton and the minimum price of diesel is now 175.1 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 1.2 cents. The minimum price is now 170.7 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel increased by 4.3 cents. The new minimum price is 177.8 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick increased by 1.6 cents, bringing the maximum price to 169.6 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel increased by 3.4 cents, bringing the maximum price to 172.0 cents per litre.

