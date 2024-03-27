Getting the facts straight with recent Juno winner Feist

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist rose to fame in the early 2000s with her breakthrough album 'Let It Die,’ featuring her first single Mushaboom.

Feist said she wrote the song after a trip to Nova Scotia with her first boyfriend.

“My very first boyfriend was Chris Murphy from Sloan. We came out to visit his family and took a road trip driving around the country and saw a for sale sign somewhere and just ended up rambling up around this empty house,” she said.

“It was near Mushaboom, and I remember going home and writing a song about what that day represents when you’re wandering around a house for sale with your boyfriend. You’re thinking about what my future could possibly be. (The song) was originally called ‘The Eastern Shore’.”

Many people believe Feist, who grew up in Calgary, is originally from Nova Scotia. But that’s a misconception -- she is actually from another Maritime province.

“My dad taught at Mount Allison, but the closest hospital was in Amherst. So they drove from Sackville across the provincial border for me to be born. So I never lived in Nova Scotia.”

In 2023, Feist released her sixth studio album ‘Multitudes’ which just earned her the Juno for Adult Alternative Album of The Year.

“It’s been a long and strange and very inductive process to come to the end of what is more like a four year project with an album as a small part of it.”