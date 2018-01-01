

CTV Atlantic





The Emergency Department at Glace Bay Hospital has been unexpectedly closed on New Year’s Day in Glace Bay, N.S.

Officials say the closure is due to the unavailability of physicians to cover the shift.

The department says it will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

Officials are asking anyone with an emergency to call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency department for help.