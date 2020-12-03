HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old Glace Bay, N.S., woman is facing charges of distracted driving following a head-on collision in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say just after 10 p.m. on Dec 2., they were called to a crash on Grand Lake Road near the Sydney Speedway, where two cars had collided head-on.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital for assessment.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

After investigating, police ticketed a 22-year-old Glace Bay woman with two summary offence tickets for using a hand-held communication device while operating a vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

The charges come with fines totalling $1,500 under the Motor Vehicle Act.