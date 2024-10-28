Glen Savoie named interim leader of New Brunswick PCs after Higgs steps down
Glen Savoie has been named interim leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives after Blaine Higgs resigned.
The party says the Saint John East MLA will lead the new opposition PC caucus following last week’s provincial election.
The Liberals are set to form a majority government with Susan Holt as the province’s first female premier.
Blaine Higgs, who has served as the Progressive Conservative premier since 2018, conceded to premier-designate Holt on election night.
“I think my future has been decided by the people of New Brunswick,” Higgs told CTV News moments after he conceded defeat on Oct. 21. “I’ll meet with the caucus and we’ll map out the path forward. I think it’s pretty clear where my future is.”
Higgs, who had been an MLA since 2010, also lost his seat in his riding of Quispamsis.
The PCs confirmed to CTV News that Higgs resigned on Friday.
"On behald of PCNB, allow us to thank Blaine Higgs for his leadership of our party and service to the people of New Brunswick as Premier," said the PC Party in a statement Monday.
"Premier Higgs led our province through immense challenges, including the pandemic. Under his watch, our debt has been reduced two billion dollars."
PC Party President Erika Hachey says the party voted unanimously in favour of Savoie as interim leader.
“The party looks forward to hearing Mr. Savoie's address at our upcoming AGM on November 9,” she said in a Monday news release.
In addition to being the MLA for Saint John East, Savoie has also served as minister responsible for la Francophonie, minister of environment and climate change and minister of local government as well as government house leader.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. election results: NDP pulls ahead in key riding that could help party clinch majority
The ongoing count of absentee ballots in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 provincial election has put the NDP ahead of the Conservatives in the Surrey-Guildford riding.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
'We can't control them': Clothing recyclers frustrated by criminals operating in donation bin industry
An organization that represents clothing recyclers says they’re frustrated after a W5 investigation found a fake charity and some violent players connected to organized crime have been muscling in on the clothing donation bin industry, and is calling for governments to do more.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as trial gets underway
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney is underway Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with both entering a not guilty plea.
Poilievre promises to abolish federal sales tax on new homes under $1 million
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms government, it will scrap the federal sales tax on new homes sold for less than $1 million and push provinces to do the same.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Austrian mayor shot dead with suspect on the run, police say
A manhunt is underway in northern Austria after a hunter allegedly fatally shot two people and fled the scene, local police said Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
New home sales in Toronto remain low in September despite interest rate cuts: report
New home sales in the Greater Toronto Area remained sluggish last month, but a new report suggests that the market is now primed for buyers following four consecutive interest rate cuts.
-
Peel police seize several guns, dozens of illegal devices as part of firearms probe
Peel Regional Police say investigators have arrested five suspects and seized dozens of guns and illegal devices used to convert firearms into automatic weapons.
-
'We can't control them': Clothing recyclers frustrated by criminals operating in donation bin industry
An organization that represents clothing recyclers says they’re frustrated after a W5 investigation found a fake charity and some violent players connected to organized crime have been muscling in on the clothing donation bin industry, and is calling for governments to do more.
Calgary
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
Construction to close Calgary's Mission Bridge to motorists for 6 months
Calgary’s Mission Bridge will be closed to motorists for several months as city crews complete rehabilitation work.
-
'Baffling': MP says Alberta minister made false claims about pandemic bill
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's baffled by the Alberta United Conservative government's response to his private member's bill about pandemic preparedness.
Edmonton
-
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
-
Bonnyville woman charged with child luring for messages with boy
A Bonnyville woman has been accused of trying to lure a boy and his friends to her hotel room.
-
Man in alien mask steals $6K in goods from Edmonton convenience store
Police are looking for help identifying an armed robber in a costume.
Montreal
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Montreal City Hall to remove welcome poster that includes veiled woman
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
-
Quebec's head of youth protection resigns after sex scandal at detention facility
The National Director of Youth Protection, Catherine Lemay, resigned at the request of the minister responsible for social services, Lionel Carmant, after institutional scandals.
Ottawa
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
Launch timeline for Trillium Line to be announced 'in the coming days,' OC Transpo says
OC Transpo says it will be confirming the launch timeline for Ottawa's much-anticipated north-south line this week.
-
Lawyer accused of offering legal services for sexual favours ordered to pay former client $235,000
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
London
-
This London veteran has handed out poppies for eight decades
For eight decades – yes, eight decades – a London veteran has distributed poppies to Canadians. 87-year-old Sam Newman began distributing poppies as a boy.
-
CN Rail closes section of Dundas Street for track repairs
The closure between Florence Street and Hale Street is expected to end Friday afternoon. Detours are in place until the construction ends.
-
LHSC reintroduces masking rules starting Thursday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s hospitals are reintroducing masking guidelines. Starting Thursday, patients at both hospitals with a fever or respiratory symptoms will be required to wear a mask except in inpatient rooms.
Barrie
-
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as trial gets underway
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney is underway Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with both entering a not guilty plea.
-
Ontario government moving forward with plans for controversial Bradford Bypass
On Monday, the Ontario government revealed it had awarded a major contract to Miller/Brennan to manage construction of the western section of the Bradford Bypass in Simcoe County.
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Two men arrested after victim assaulted in own home: Guelph Police
Police say just before 5 p.m. Friday, the suspects went to an address near Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent and banged on the door.
Windsor
-
Police hoping to identify two suspects after homicide on Highland Avenue
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects related to the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
-
Five-hour standoff leads to charges: WPS
A man is facing several charges after a five-hour standoff with Windsor police over the weekend.
-
Sub-contractor injured at Windsor's NextStar Battery Plant
A worker has been injured at the NextStar Energy Plant in Windsor.
Winnipeg
-
'Room full of heroes': Manitoba premier honours responders to deadly bus crash
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has honoured first responders for their actions following a fiery bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway last year that killed 17 people.
-
Youths arrested after senior shot in the head with BB gun: Winnipeg police
Three youths were arrested after a senior was shot in the head with a BB gun early Monday morning.
-
Manitoba food banks being 'pushed to the brink' as demand continues to grow
Advocates say new data showing record food bank usage across Canada marks a somber milestone, while the Manitoba organization helping to feed those in need said they are being pushed to the brink by the unprecedented demand.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
'Life will never be the same': Sask. man fighting for life after being robbed and shot
A construction worker who was robbed, shot and left for dead last week remains in a Saskatoon hospital awaiting more surgeries.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. election results: NDP pulls ahead in key riding that could help party clinch majority
The ongoing count of absentee ballots in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 provincial election has put the NDP ahead of the Conservatives in the Surrey-Guildford riding.
-
Man who went missing amid sexual abuse allegations in 2009 declared dead by B.C. court
A B.C. man who went missing nearly 15 years ago, while facing multiple sexual abuse allegations, has been declared dead by the court – which found he likely died when a fire engulfed the airplane hangar where he was last seen.
-
Coroner's inquest scheduled for man who died during fight with Whistler RCMP
A Coroner’s inquest has been scheduled to look into the circumstances around a man’s death during a confrontation with the RCMP in Whistler, B.C., more than four years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. election results: NDP pulls ahead in key riding that could help party clinch majority
The ongoing count of absentee ballots in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 provincial election has put the NDP ahead of the Conservatives in the Surrey-Guildford riding.
-
Police say organized crime likely involved after 73 kilos of cocaine seized in B.C.
Police with the British Columbia Highway Patrol have arrested a 28-year-old man after 73 kilograms of cocaine were allegedly found inside a vehicle near the resort city of Revelstoke.
-
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits off B.C. coast
A minor earthquake shook off the coast of B.C. Monday morning, which registered at a magnitude of 4.1, according to federal officials.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.