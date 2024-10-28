Glen Savoie named interim leader of New Brunswick PCs after Higgs steps down

Glen Savoie has been named interim leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives after Blaine Higgs resigned.

The party says the Saint John East MLA will lead the new opposition PC caucus following last week’s provincial election.

The Liberals are set to form a majority government with Susan Holt as the province’s first female premier.

Blaine Higgs, who has served as the Progressive Conservative premier since 2018, conceded to premier-designate Holt on election night.

“I think my future has been decided by the people of New Brunswick,” Higgs told CTV News moments after he conceded defeat on Oct. 21. “I’ll meet with the caucus and we’ll map out the path forward. I think it’s pretty clear where my future is.”

Higgs, who had been an MLA since 2010, also lost his seat in his riding of Quispamsis.

The PCs confirmed to CTV News that Higgs resigned on Friday.

"On behald of PCNB, allow us to thank Blaine Higgs for his leadership of our party and service to the people of New Brunswick as Premier," said the PC Party in a statement Monday.

"Premier Higgs led our province through immense challenges, including the pandemic. Under his watch, our debt has been reduced two billion dollars."

PC Party President Erika Hachey says the party voted unanimously in favour of Savoie as interim leader.

“The party looks forward to hearing Mr. Savoie's address at our upcoming AGM on November 9,” she said in a Monday news release.

In addition to being the MLA for Saint John East, Savoie has also served as minister responsible for la Francophonie, minister of environment and climate change and minister of local government as well as government house leader.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.