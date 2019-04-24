Featured
Gordon Wilson replaces Margaret Miller as Nova Scotia environment minister
Gordon Wilson (left) is sworn in as Nova Scotia's new environment minister on April 24, 2019. (Natasha Pace/CTV Atlantic)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10:57AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced a minor cabinet shuffle naming Gordon Wilson environment minister.
Wilson replaces Margaret Miller who previously announced that she would not be running in the next provincial election.
The government says Miller is leaving cabinet now to focus on constituency work as she recovers from recent arm surgery.
Wilson is the MLA for the riding of Clare-Digby.