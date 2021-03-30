CHARLOTTETOWN -- A program by Prince Edward Island to get people back into restaurants during the pandemic has proven such a success the government is expanding it by $375,000.

The province initially injected $500,000 for the Dine In and Save program, which covers half the tab of restaurant bills -- up to $15 per person.

Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay says the program was so popular the government added another $375,000 to its initial $500,000 investment.

Andrew Weeks, the manager of Piatto Pizzeria in Charlottetown, says the increase in business has meant he's been able to use extra staff.

James Davis of Gentleman Jim's restaurant in Summerside says business some days has risen by as much as 250 per cent.

The promotion ends Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.