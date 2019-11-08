

CTV Atlantic





Guinness Brown Soda Bread

Our traditional Irish brown bread we serve here in the pub is perfect to compliment seafood chowder, Irish lamb stew or a hearty Irish fry up for breakfast.

Makes one loaf

Ingredients

• 1 cup quick-cooking oats, not instant

• 2¼ cups whole wheat flour

• ¼ cup all-purpose flour

• ½ cup dark brown sugar

• 2¼ tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 2 tsp. fine sea salt

• ⅓ cup melted butter

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1 tbsp. molasses

• 1 11.2 oz. Can of Guinness, room temperature

• 1 tbsp. flax seeds (for sprinkling)

• 1 tbsp. rolled oats (for sprinkling)

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven to 450F.

2. Butter a loaf pan or glass bowl.

3. In a large bowl combine the oats, whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt.

4. In a sauce pot melt the butter. Remove from the heat and add the vanilla, buttermilk, molasses and Guinness.

5. Pour the Guinness mixture into the dry ingredients. Gently stir until you get a well-blended batter. This will not look like typical bread dough, but more like a muffin batter.

6. Pour batter into the prepared pan or glass bowl and sprinkle with the additional oats and flax seeds.

7. Put the bread in the oven and immediately turn the temperature down to 400F, and bake for 45min until a toothpick comes out clean. Turn the bread out onto a baking rack and cool completely.