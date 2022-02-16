Halifax-area dentist facing charges after being accused of assaulting patients

A 78-year-old dentist in the Halifax area is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a number of patients over several decades.

Halifax Regional Police are not naming the dentist at this time because the charges have not been sworn in court.

Police say they started investigating the dentist in November 2020 after receiving “numerous reports” that he had assaulted patients at different locations from the 1970s to 2020.

Police arrested the man on Tuesday. He is facing eight counts of assault in connection with eight separate alleged incidents involving eight patients.

“We thank all of the complainants for coming forward so these incidents could be fully investigated,” said HRP Const. John MacLeod in a statement. “We appreciate their patience and cooperation over the past 15 months.”

The man is due to appear in court at a later date.