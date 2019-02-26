

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- There are new complaints about the condition of Halifax emergency rooms, with one patient describing a scene of makeshift beds in crowded hallways and nurses out of supplies.

Natalie Brown, who describes herself as a "frequent flyer" of hospital emergency rooms, said Tuesday her visit last month to the QE II Health Sciences Centre was the worst she has experienced.

Brown said the ER's hallway was lined with stretchers and paramedics waiting with them, while nurses had run out of IV poles and pumps.

"Some patients were on makeshift beds in the hallways, on benches, holding their IV bags and files -- the staff was visibly stressed," she told reporters during a news conference at the legislature.

Brown has chronic illnesses including severe asthma that often requires emergency attention.

Brown said her experience last month was "markedly different" from previous trips to emergency and that's why she's speaking out in favour of a bill being proposed by the provincial NDP.

The NDP legislation, to be introduced later this week, would require the government to report on the state of the province's emergency rooms on a monthly basis.

"We need our lawmakers and the people who make these decisions to have a concrete understanding of what's happening day-to-day in an emergency room and unless you are there, you don't know," said Brown.

Brown said she was taken care of during her ER stay, but there was "quite a long wait."

"The staff always goes above and beyond," she said. "Despite the lack of resources, despite what they might be facing -- they are incredible."

The Emergency Room Accountability Act would require the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Children's Hospital to publish information for each hospital with an emergency department.

That information would include the number of times the criteria have been met for Code Census -- a declaration that the emergency department is overcrowded due to a lack of available beds within the hospital -- and statistics related to patient care including the lengths of ER stays and the number of patients who don't have a family doctor.

The New Democrats released statistics obtained under a Freedom-of-Information request illustrating how visits to emergency rooms by people who don't have a family doctor have skyrocketed since the Liberals took power in 2013.

The figures show 184,867 visits by people without a doctor over the last five years, with 47,948 visits in 2018 alone.

The most significant increase in the rates of so called "unattached patients" over the five years was a 264 per cent increase at the Valley Regional Hospital, 257 per cent at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre and 217 per cent at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said it's information that should be public.

"It gives an indication of the scope of the government's failure to deal with the health care crisis," said Burrill. "Information is the lifeblood of improving the health care system."

Burrill was asked about the prospects for his party's bill given the Liberal majority and his party's third place status in the legislature.

He responded that his party has a responsibility to hold the government to account and to bring forward its own ideas.

"We will see when we bring the legislation forward what the government and what the Progressive Conservative Party has to say," Burrill said.