

CTV Atlantic





Many students in the Halifax area were stranded at their schools after Stock Transportation deemed the roads too icy.

The majority of school boards across Nova Scotia cancelled classes on Thursday, but the Halifax Regional School Board decided to remain open. The school board says that decision was made at 11 a.m. because if they were to close early, students and busses would be caught in the worst of the storm.

But the mix of snow and ice pellets continued well into the afternoon, making for a slippery commute home.

Stock Transportation took to social media to alert parents that many bus routes in rural areas of HRM would not be able to operate due to poor road conditions, leaving some students to make other plans.

03/22/18- Please expect delays this afternoon as drivers will be driving according to road conditions. — Halifax Stock (@HalifaxStock) March 22, 2018

Stock later announced all routes would be covered, but to expect delays as the weather system makes it way through the region.

03/22/18-**UPDATE** Any routes that were not operating this afternoon have been or will be covered by other drivers. These routes will be delayed. — Halifax Stock (@HalifaxStock) March 22, 2018

The whole situation caused confused and raised questions from parents about why schools were open in the first place.

The RCMP is still reminding motorists to stay off the roads. There have been a number of vehicles off the road, including a tractor trailor in Cape Breton’s Port Caledonia.

#RCMPNS Due to the poor weather, please don't travel unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, slow down and drive carefully. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 22, 2018

Tractor trailer off the road near Dearn's Corner, in Port Caledonia. It's very slippery out there. pic.twitter.com/tm1oqRUpy5 — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) March 22, 2018

There are also a number of delays and cancellations at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.