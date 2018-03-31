

CTV Atlantic





Employees and former employers of the Smiling Goat and Just Us! coffee shops claim the company owes thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

Dozens of protesters gathered to spread their message outside of Just Us! café on Spring Garden Road Saturday.

“We won't stop until he fulfills those obligations, we will keep escalating until we get the money we are all owed,” says store employee Charlie Huntley.

The protest outside the café was monitored by a former manager Mike Sampson inside.

Sampson says he feels the company can treat employees with more respect in terms of wages because the company is financially viable.

“I want to see some closure here… I want the staff that worked with me, myself to get paid, to get cleared up with that,” says Sampson.

The store owners and managers of the coffee shops wouldn't provide comment and there was no answer at the address listed in the Nova Scotia Registry of Joint Stock companies.

Local union president Jacqueline Swaine says some shops are unionized and some have made applications to the Labour Board to become unionized with the Service Employees International Union.

“I can’t believe that there’s an employer who thinks its O.K. to treat employees this way,” says Swaine.

Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill says he believes the conflict over wages has become a matter of public interest.

“I think it's just a core line, that there are some things that do not happen, that cannot happen, and this is over that line, so all business needs to understand this,” says Burill.

Workers say their only recourse is protest in an industry they say is sensitive about public image.

CTV News has made numerous attempts to reach out to the coffee shop owners for comment, but continues to receive no response.

Workers tell CTV that they generally deal with owner Kit Singh through email, but he hasn’t responded to any inquiries.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.