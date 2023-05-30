Halifax fire respond to downtown building fire

Firefighters in Halifax responded to a rooftop fire in downtown Halifax Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at a building on the corner of Prince Street and Granville Street that holds several provincial government offices.

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency District Chief Rob Hebb said the fire started on the roof and no one was in the building or on the roof at the time.

“We know there was some roofing activity going on there today and the crews were able to get to the roof quickly,” Hebb said.

The District Chief said the fire didn’t extend to the building and was only contained to building materials on the roof.

“We figure it had something to do with the roofing activity. We’re having investigators brought in to just confirm what caused it but roofers had been off the roof for probably two or three hours before somebody noticed the fire,” Hebb said. “The building is in good shape and the fire at this time is out.”

