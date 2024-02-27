Halifax harbour transshipment facility for imported vehicles hit by strike: Unifor

HALIFAX -

More than 230 unionized workers in the Halifax area walked off the job today at the Autoport, one of North America's largest transshipment facilities for imported vehicles.

Unifor, the union that represents the workers, says negotiations with the employer began on Sept. 28 and were suspended once the strike deadline was reached.

The union's national president, Lana Payne, issued a statement today saying Unifor is open to resuming negotiations.

The sprawling Autoport Ltd. facility on the east side of Halifax harbour handles nearly 185,000 vehicles every year.

The vehicle processing and transshipment hub is operated by CN Rail.

Virtually all of the vehicles that arrive at the facility are from European manufacturers, including BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen and Volvo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

