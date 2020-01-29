HALIFAX -- A controversial proposal to build a new parkade across the street from the Halifax Infirmary has generated a storm of criticism from provincial opposition members, at least one Halifax Regional Councillor -- and members of the public.

A tender released by the province on Tuesday shows the parkade encroaching on the horse paddock used by the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers and the entrance to the Wanderers Grounds.

Expansion of the QEII Health Sciences Centre requires new space, which means demolition of the existing parkade to make room for new health care facilities.

To make room for 800 parked vehicles, the province is proposing to build a seven-storey parking complex on a half-an-acre of city owned land across from the Halifax Infirmary.

A power plant will be built on the other side of the Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History.

Angie Holt from the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers was told last summer that their space would not be affected and, if it was, they've be given more space to work with.

The new plans show the new parkade encroaching on the Bengal Lancers' horse paddock.

"The plans looks like we're being given less space to work with," Holt said. "I hope we can have some productive meetings with them."

Holt says it will be blow to the club and its 200 members.

"That will impact the horses' space where they have free time during the day, as well as how we can structure our lessons," Holt said.

Holt says moving the Bengal Lancers to a new location is not financially feasible.

For now, there is no Plan B by the province.

The province says there have been ongoing discussions with the city since last summer.

But Halifax Regional Coun. Waye Mason wants more transparency.

"I think that the Master Plan should've been made public and updated before they tendered this document," Mason said. "They should've had another round of public engagement."

Mason took to Twitter, asking Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil to make the plan public.

The premier fired back with a letter, telling mason the parkade will not displace the Bengal Lancers or interfere with the use of the Wanderers Grounds.

"I have worries about emergency exits from the Wanderers Grounds," Mason said. "You have to be able to get the audience out in all four corners in four minutes."

Opposition MLA Tim Halman agrees with Mason's request for more consultation with the province.

"They need to work with HRM, they need to open up the channels of communication," Halman said. "Whether that happens is to be determined."

Mason wants more information from the Bengal Lancers and Halifax Wanderers about possible operational impacts.

The tender for the new parkade is open until March 5.

The parkade will have a modular design, allowing it to be expanded in future.

It's part of 50-year plan. That plan could include relocating the museum to clear space for even more parking.

A report will presented to regional council in the coming weeks.