Halifax lifts water quality advisory for Kinap Beach

    Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted a water quality advisory for Kinap Beach in Porters Lake.

    According to a news release from the municipality, the advisory was lifted for Kidnap Beach on Friday after it was initially issued on Aug. 2.

    Previous tests found it had high bacteria levels in the water, but it is now back within Health Canada guidelines.

    The municipality tests the water quality for supervised beaches in July and August.

