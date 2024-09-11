Halifax's Macdonald Bridge closing to vehicle traffic this weekend

ATLANTIC
    One of the bridges to Halifax will be closed to vehicles this weekend while crews complete several maintenance projects.

    The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge will close to vehicle traffic on Friday at 7 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 5:30 a.m.

    Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) says the pedestrian walkway and bike lane will remain open during the closure. However, the commission says there may be short, intermittent delays.

    Pedestrians and cyclists may be directed to stop and will be allowed to proceed when it’s safe to do so.

    The work being done this weekend includes replacing bearings, which help mitigate the destructive effects of shock and vibration caused by traffic.

    HHB says this weekend’s project concludes a multi-year program to replace the bearings used in the original construction of the bridge.

    Other projects include line painting, guardrail welding and work at the toll plaza.

