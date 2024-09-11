Man charged with attempted murder after Halifax shooting

A 34-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged shooting in the north end of Halifax last week.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, Robert Harris Lamb is set to appear in court to face the charge.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 3600 block area of Rosemeade Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 5. They found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

In a previous news release, police said two men believed to be known to each other got into a dispute and one of them shot the other.

Hold-and-secure orders were placed for two schools in the area.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.