Man charged with attempted murder after Halifax shooting
A 34-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged shooting in the north end of Halifax last week.
According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, Robert Harris Lamb is set to appear in court to face the charge.
Officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 3600 block area of Rosemeade Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 5. They found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
In a previous news release, police said two men believed to be known to each other got into a dispute and one of them shot the other.
Hold-and-secure orders were placed for two schools in the area.
Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg
The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.
Conservatives to push non-confidence motion against Trudeau government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will put forward a non-confidence motion when Parliament resumes 'at the earliest possible opportunity' with the aim of triggering an early federal election.
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup that revealed plenty about their plans for America's future, if elected. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
Youth mental health worse, especially among girls, pandemic-spanning survey shows
According to a survey conducted in both 2019 and 2023, mental health among adolescent girls has gotten worse as they've grown into young adults.
Parents fight for change after 13-year-old girl dies in B.C. homeless camp
Brianna McDonald's death was caused by a suspected overdose, according to her family. And her grieving parents are urging change so other families don’t have to face what they are going though.
'I'm gobsmacked': Reactions to N.B. premier's pledge to halt approval of more safe injection sites
The head of New Brunswick's only safe injection site said she's very concerned after Premier Blaine Higgs pledged to not approve any more safe injection sites and to consult with communities about existing sites, if re-elected.
Justin Timberlake to enter plea to lesser charge in DWI case
Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.
Police charge eight suspects following investigation into $3M GTA auto theft ring
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
Civil lawsuit alleging 'brutal' sexual assault launched against accused in Ont.'s 'Woodland rapist' case
An alleged child predator who was arrested and charged earlier this year is now facing a civil lawsuit in connection with a "brutal" sexual assault in a Toronto area park reported nearly 30 years ago.
Suspects seen tackling woman to ground in new carjacking video
York Regional Police have released surveillance footage showing a violent struggle between a victim and two would-be carjackers in Markham as they search for the suspects.
Calgary's August hailstorm caused $2.8B in damage: IBC
There have been almost $2.8 billion in claims made because of a severe hailstorm in Calgary this past August, making it the second-costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.
Calgary sports complex adding lazy river and water slides with $87.5M expansion
A well-known Calgary sports complex is getting a massive makeover.
Banff Mountie charged in break-and-enter
A Banff RCMP officer is facing charges following a break-and-enter at a hotel room nearly two years ago.
Bonnyville teacher arrested after sexual assault reported by student
A teacher at the Duclos School in Bonnyville has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
3 Edmonton restaurants ranked among best new dining spots in country
Edmonton's Bar Henry. Bernadette's and Little Wolf are up for consideration for the title of Canada's best new restaurant.
75-year-old man killed in St. Albert crosswalk
A man is dead after being hit by a car in St. Albert on Tuesday.
Man and woman found dead in Montreal apartment, police consider deaths 'suspicious'
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two 'suspicious deaths' in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
Social media comments blocked: Montreal mayor says she won't accept vulgar slurs
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is defending her decision to limit comments on her social media accounts — with an announcement on social media.
Gun control group not supporting Trudeau's buyback plan
PolyRemembers spokesperson Nathalie Provost - who is also a survivor of the Ecole Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women in 1989 - says the federal government's buyback program won't work.
Ottawa's mayor warns transit fare hikes, transit levy increases to address transit shortfall in 2025
Ottawa's mayor is warning of fare increases of 2.5 per cent to 75 per cent, service cuts, tax hikes, the elimination of free fares or a combination of levers to help offset a $120 million funding shortfall in the OC Transpo budget next year.
London school built to merge two, already overcrowded: TVDSB
East Carling Public School, located near the corner of Oxford and Quebec streets, is bursting at the seams, according to the Thames Valley District School Board.
Best 55+ golfers in world gather in Saugeen Shores
The Saugeen Golf Club is hosting the Canadian Men's Senior Championships this week and weekend near Port Elgin.
Murder charge laid in 2020 Lambton County homicide
Around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, first responders were sent to Kettle and Stony Point First Nation where David Oliver, 29, had been reported missing and later found deceased.
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Highway 26 involving transport truck
Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run after an individual was found dead at the side of the road in Springwater Township early Wednesday morning.
OPP constable charged after alleged assault at Santa's Village
A woman has been charged with assault following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
Highway 400 lane closures after tractor-trailer rollover
Police closed northbound lanes along Highway 400 Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer collision.
Public defecation leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Lotto Max jackpot hits $75 million for the first time
Starting Friday, Lotto Max draw participants can play for prize of $75 million for the first time ever in Canada.
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
Canadian first: LOTTO MAX Jackpot rolls to record $75M
This Friday's draw marks the first time the LOTTO MAX jackpot has climbed to $75 million.
Three Scarborough suspects arrested after series of armed robberies in Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two teens and a young man after a series of robberies.
Third suspect arrested in $45,000 theft
A third suspect has been arrested following a $45,000 theft earlier this year.
American expats gather in Windsor for first U.S. presidential debate watch party
In Windsor, American expats gathered at a downtown sports bar on Tuesday night to watch the highly anticipated U.S. presidential debate.
Manitoba grand chief's death marked with ceremonies, mourners attend legislature
Family members, community leaders and dignitaries were on hand to pay tribute to Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, who died last Friday.
Taxi scam spotted in Winnipeg; police warning public to be aware
The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public of a fake taxi scam starting to circulate in the city that could leave you paying for more than the cost of a regular fare.
Gillingham throws support behind $650 million plan to redevelop Portage Place
Mayor Scott Gillingham has thrown his support behind the $650 million plan to redevelop Portage Place, calling it one of the biggest downtown developments in generations.
Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa to retire in 2025
Chief Rick Bourassa, who has led the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) since 2013, will retire in 2025.
'Another option': Sask. widening scope of practice for pharmacists
The provincial government is widening the scope of practice for Saskatchewan pharmacists with the launch of a new pilot project.
Fire at Centre Pointe Plaza high-rise results in 'significant damage'
Downtown Regina was host to quite the spectacle as flames spewed from the 11th storey of Centre Pointe Plaza on Tuesday.
Downtown Saskatoon dance studio owner worries about proposed shelter site across the street
The latest potential site announced for a Saskatoon emergency shelter is not going over well with owners of a dance studio located across the street.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Saskatoon man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of his wife
Derek Thomas Caron pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife, 44-year-old Jessica Caron, on Tuesday in Saskatoon.
RCMP enforcement at B.C. logging protests 'unreasonable,' federal police watchdog says
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
'Concerning' number of impaired drivers arrested in roads in Saanich, B.C.: police
Police on southern Vancouver Island say they’ve arrested almost as many impaired drivers in the first eight months of this year than they did in 2023 in a concerning trend of people getting behind the wheel while drunk or on drugs.
B.C. announces more classrooms for Surrey's rapidly growing student population
With overcrowded schools a growing concern in B.C.'s second-largest city, the government promised dozens of new classrooms with hundreds of new spaces for elementary students Wednesday.
Metro Vancouver men charged after several kilos of drugs seized
Two men are facing drug-trafficking charges after police seized several kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from multiple Metro Vancouver properties last year, British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force announced Wednesday.
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.