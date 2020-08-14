HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 48-year-old Halifax man in relation to four robberies that occurred in a five day span this week in Halifax.

On August 9, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Esso gas station located at 7151 Chebucto Road. Police say a man entered the station, threatened the lone employee with a knife and left with cigarettes and cash. The employee was not injured.

On August 11, at approximately 12:04 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station located at 6515 Quinpool Road. Police say a man entered the station, threatened the employee with a knife and left with cash. The employee was not injured.

On August 12, at approximately 2:51 a.m. police responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station located at 5450 Inglis Street. Police say a man entered the station, showed a knife to the employee, went behind the counter and took cash from the till and cigarettes from a drawer. The employee was not injured.

On August 13, at approximately 1:19 a.m. police responded to a report of a robbery at the Hollis Halifax Hotel, located at 1649 Hollis Street. A man entered the hotel, showed a knife to the lone employee and fled the hotel with the employee’s backpack. The employee was not injured.

Later on August 13, police arrested 48-year-old Glenwood Eugene Oickle of Halifax.

Oickle will appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face the four count of robbery, four counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and 12 counts of breach of probation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.