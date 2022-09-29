Halifax mosque distributes meals to community

Many staff, students, and volunteers spent Thursday morning at Ummah Masjid Community Centre in Halifax prepping warm meals for the community.

After the impacts of Fiona, the mosque opened its doors for people to charge electronic devices and enjoy a meal within the facility.

"We opened the mosque for everybody since Saturday from 5 a.m. to midnight,” said Abdullah Yousri, imam of Ummah Masjid.

So far, the mosque has provided a thousand meals and promises five thousand more.

With widespread power outages across the province, the mosque decided to help communities outside Halifax using the Nova Scotia Power app to find the areas to target.

"Some of our kids yesterday came from different neighbourhoods like Dartmouth and grabbed food for themselves and their neighbours," said Yousri.

Students volunteer their time during breaks to package meals. They later go onto a bus that drives the students to the location, where they then go door to door to hand out food.

For the students, making someone’s day is what they look most forward to. Ummah Masjid will continue to keep its doors open for people in need of food or simply using their facilities until their power returns.

Those affected can also directly contact the mosque.