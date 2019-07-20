

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax mosque will receive federal funding to help beef up their security system.

The news comes after an announcement on Friday on keeping worshippers safe.

“Ummah Masjid and Community Centre has been approved for federal funding to improve its security, in the amount of $1,500,” said Liberal MP, Andy Fillmore.

The money is part of a public safety program to help religious and community groups protect themselves against crimes motivated by hatred.

“Islamophobia is on a high rise now in North America,” said Ahmad Hussein, board chair of UMCC.

Hussein says the mosque has received threatening phone calls in the past.

After the attack in March on a mosque in New Zealand which killed 51 people, Halifax Regional Police did a security assessment of the UMCC and made recommendations.

“Those recommendations will be met with the SIP grant that we won here today, where we can upgrade our security systems that will hopefully tackle most of those recommendations,” said Hussein.

Four-million dollars is available annually for the security infrastructure program, and the mosque will receive its funding through reimbursement.

The improvements will include better security cameras, improved lighting, and upgraded security doors. The funding announced on Friday will cover half of the cost.

Other religious organizations in the Maritimes have also been targeted by hate. Some say they knew about the funding program, others say they did not.

Hussein says this program is just one way to combat hate crimes against all groups.

“Hopefully beyond infrastructure changes, we look at how to actually change perception through media and taking action against people who propagate hate speech and hate crime,” said Hussein.

Fillmore believes this is the first time money from the program has been awarded to Halifax, and despite a looming election, he says the funding should be secure.

“I think, given the severity and seriousness of what’s at stake here, I would expect nothing different,” said Fillmore.

The Halifax mosque says the work to improve their security measures will start right away.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek