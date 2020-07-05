HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating the city’s fifth homicide in 2020, two of which happened within one week of each other.

On June 29 just after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault with a weapon at the Esso Gas Station at 6020 Young Street in Halifax.

According to police, a man was parked in his vehicle when he was attacked with what police are describing as an ‘edged weapon’. The weapon was later located near the scene.

The suspect fled in a vehicle which was also later found abandoned nearby.

The victim, 47-year-old Terrance Thomas Dixon of Halifax, died on Saturday as a result of his injuries.

“An autopsy was conducted and the death has been ruled a homicide,” said Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs. “And our integrated major crime unit is currently investigating the file.”

Police are still looking for the suspect who is described as a white man, wearing a grey hoodie, long blue jean shorts, and a blue ball cap.

“The suspect in the Young Street incident fled in a vehicle, and that vehicle was recovered by police a short distance away. That’s all part of the investigation. Who had access to that vehicle and etcetera,” said Chambers-Spriggs.

Dixon was known to police and had been charged with drug trafficking and possession charges in June 2019 in Eskasoni, N.S.

A friend of Dixon’s who declined an on-camera interview described him as a loving father and grandfather, a hard worker, and loyal friend who loved to laugh.

Dixon’s death marks the fifth homicide in 2020 for Halifax police, and the second in less than a week.

On Canada Day, 40-year-old Trevor Charles Miller of Halifax was killed after a shooting in Halifax’s west end.

Police responded to Cork Street around 11 p.m., where they found a man outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Inside the home, police found a dead man, and an injured woman, although police say the woman had not been shot.

Police say the three people involved are known to each other.

“The other two injured parties from the Cork Street incident, one of them has been released from hospital. The other is still receiving treatment for serious injuries,” said Chambers-Spriggs.

Police are now investigating whether the two shootings within a week were connected to each other, or any other recent violent crimes in the area.

“With any violent crime, we will investigate to see whether or not the incidents are related. Any type of violence in our municipality is very concerning and again, we ask for anyone with information to contact us,” said Chambers-Spriggs.

An online campaign has been started in hopes to raise money for the funeral and family of Trevor Miller.