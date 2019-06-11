Featured
Halifax police arrest man after Spryfield building evacuated for five hours
Halifax police arrested a man at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night after they received a call that a woman had been assaulted by a man she knew.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 11:23PM ADT
There was a heavy police presence outside a Halifax apartment building on Tuesday that ended with an arrest five hours after it started.
Police say it started around 4 p.m. when they received a call that a woman had been assaulted by a man she knew. Police also received information that a firearm may have been involved.
Police swarmed an apartment building on Forbes Street in the Spryfield area of the city. The building was evacuated and a transit bus was made available for anyone who wanted to stay in it.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they arrested a man around 9 p.m. and the streets were then reopened.