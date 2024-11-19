Halifax police ask for help identifying man allegedly connected to scam

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly connected to scams targeting seniors.

Halifax Regional Police posted a photo of the alleged suspect to X on Tuesday. Police say the man is a suspect in at least five incidents where money was picked up in person.

In a previous news release, police warned the public about scams targeting seniors throughout the region.

Police said they received multiple reports in relation to the scams, adding that in each incident, the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a family member indicating they had been arrested and are in jail. Another person who says they are involved in the legal system then becomes involved, and informs the victim that they need to pay money to have their loved ones released from custody.

In one case, a suspect has made arrangements to pick up the money in person, according to police.

Police add that anyone who received a call like this, not to provide any personal or financial information, and instead hang up the phone, as in law enforcement and court officials would not attend a residence to collect money in relation to bail.

