Halifax police chief denies his force 'did not try at all' amid mass shooting
Halifax's police chief says his offer to send officers to back up the RCMP's response to the April 2020 mass shooting was turned down, even after senior tactical officers at the city were pushing for the force to send help.
Dan Kinsella testified Thursday at the public inquiry investigating how a gunman driving a replica car murdered 22 people in the province on April 18-19, 2020.
Kinsella said he telephoned Supt. Janice Gray, who was in charge of the RCMP in the Halifax area, to offer assistance at about 8 a.m. on April 19. He said he asked, "How can we help?" and he said Gray responded that the RCMP would let him know.
Asked why he waited until 8 a.m. that morning to call the RCMP, Kinsella replied, "It was my understanding that the offer had been made (earlier) by the (Halifax police) watch commander, the duty officer who had been communicating with the RCMP officers on the ground."
Kinsella said the offer to assist was open, but "you can't just get in your car and drive to the scene. You could, but it's just not good police business."
He said he telephoned a second time to offer help after the gunman was killed at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., and was again told the force's assistance wasn't required immediately.
Kinsella also faced questions about the adequacy of Halifax police's response, sparked by critical comments made by a now-retired sergeant with the Halifax police emergency response team -- known as ERT. In a September 2021 interview between inquiry lawyers and Charles Naugle, who was working with the ERT during the rampage, he said Halifax police did not do enough to respond to the shootings.
"That is frustrating beyond belief that we didn't try; we did not try at all, and I'll tell that to anybody who wants to ask," Naugle said.
Another Halifax police tactical officer, Const. Brock Brooks, said in an April 2020 email released by the inquiry that "it seemed like to ERT members that management were just counting on (shooter Gabriel) Wortman (to be) deceased at the scene."
Naugle said it was a fight to get resources and extra personnel for the response to the active shooting and that his requests to offer assistance were denied.
Kinsella said he disagrees that the Halifax police didn't try. "We were doing a number of things that we were asked to do within (the Halifax area) by the RCMP," Kinsella said.
"As a matter of fact, we did everything we were asked." He said the Halifax police sent officers to guard several homes and family members, as the RCMP had requested.
Co-ordination between RCMP and municipal police forces during the mass shooting has been a point of contention during the inquiry.
Kinsella also said earlier in his testimony that he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the Mounties
He was also asked about a September 2021 "wellness report" commissioned by the RCMP, which noted that Mounties said there was an ongoing "turf battle" between the Halifax police and the Nova Scotia RCMP regarding funding and control over police operations.
The report, released in a redacted form at the public inquiry, quoted officers accusing Halifax police leadership of "doing everything" they could to "undermine and break the relationship with the RCMP in order to access more resources from (Halifax Regional Municipality) and the province."
Kinsella said he had only recently learned of the report and wishes he had read it when it was published. He said he knows that the integrated police unit -- in which Halifax officers and RCMP work together -- "is not perfect." Kinsella said that had he known about these complaints, he would have initiated a discussion with the RCMP to work on improving the relationship.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified on Tuesday at the inquiry that she wasn't aware for several months that the wellness report had been completed, adding that she first saw the report in June of this year.
Kinsella was subpoenaed in mid-July to appear before the commission. Normally, the major police leaders who have testified participated in lengthy, preliminary interviews with commission lawyers. However, Kinsella cancelled three scheduled interviews with the public inquiry's lawyers.
Rachel Young, a lawyer for the inquiry, said in a July 13 letter to the municipality's lawyer that Kinsella's decisions had been a "missed opportunity to contribute to a conversation on public safety."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single
Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single 'Hold Me Closer' that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic converters
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.
-
'It's what keeps me alive': Calgarian continues walking entire city post-heart attacks
Mark Shupe set out to walk all of Calgary's streets and he's on the way to completing his goal, even after suffering a pair of heart attacks.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault in enviable position as Quebec election campaign set to begin
François Legault's win in the 2018 provincial election marked the start of a new era in Quebec politics after nearly 50 years of federalist-versus-separatist two-party rule.
-
Alouettes Christophe Normand faces charges of luring a teenager for sexual purposes
Montreal Alouettes player and former teacher Christophe Normand is facing charges of luring a teenage girl for sexual purposes. The Alouettes sent a release out on Thursday night saying the CFL team was aware of the allegations and taking this matter seriously and is trying to gather as much information as possible.
-
After child dies, another hospitalized, Quebec health officials urging parents to use preventative antibiotics
The public health and social services centre in Quebec's lower Laurentians is advising parents to use preventative antibiotics after a child died and another wound up in the hospital due to a bacterial infection.
Edmonton
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews continue to battle a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
-
Overturned semi loses load south of Edmonton along QE II
A rolled semi-truck lost its load south of Edmonton Thursday evening, causing significant traffic delays near Leduc on Highway 2.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
-
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
London
-
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
-
'I’m not going back': Recovered drug addict shares support with users
Sasha Beattie says she did a lot of things she wasn’t proud of during her 13-year struggle with drugs. But, after finally kicked her addiction, five years ago, she tattooed ‘2%’ on her finger, because that’s the percentage of Ontario addicts who start recovery, and stay clean.
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
Winnipeg
-
Senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
-
15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three people injured in ByWard Market shooting
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. minister of highways says trust between producers and feds has been 'eroded'
Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, Jeremy Cockrill, said he was standing up for provincial landowners when he sent a letter to the federal government about water samples from dugouts on private land.
Vancouver
-
'A disaster': $64M in a single year to for-profit B.C. nursing companies amid 7-fold increase
Agency or travelling nurses were introduced to the province only a few years ago to backfill nursing vacancies, often in smaller rural hospitals and facilities. Over time, the cost to taxpayers has skyrocketed.
-
Surrey Mayor's stadium idea met with questions, criticism from political opponents
Doug McCallum's surprise proposal for Surrey to build a stadium larger than BC Place was immediately met with a wave of criticism from his political opponents.
-
Product shortage forces licensed B.C. cannabis stores to close
With a BCGEU picket line blocking the province’s liquor distribution branch and cutting off supply of legal cannabis, dozens of licensed pot stores have been forced to temporarily close their doors.
Regina
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
'Serious' crash involving injuries closes part of Broad Street: Regina police
Regina police responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Broad Street on Thursday afternoon.
-
Regina's Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile set to close
A beloved discount movie theatre is closing in south Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
Independent report into prolific offenders in B.C. delayed, province says
The B.C. government says it will be delayed in releasing a study into prolific criminal offenders in the province due to the complexity of the issue and the volume of feedback investigators have received.
-
B.C. First Nation unveils $25M wastewater treatment plant
The Ahousaht First Nation northwest of Tofino, B.C., is celebrating the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant. The treatment plant opened on Wednesday on Flores Island, where the First Nation is located, just off western Vancouver Island.
-
Woman uninjured after man tries to steal car near downtown Victoria
Victoria police say a man has been arrested after he tried to carjack a vehicle while the driver was still inside, and after he reportedly threw rocks at the windows of a government building.