Halifax police continue to investigate Dartmouth murder
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Viscaya Place in Dartmouth on June 11 around 2:10 a.m., according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.
Police say they located Beals, 34, at a residence. He had been shot and was deceased.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death to be a homicide, says the release.
Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Nelson’s murder and ask they contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
'This will be a warm one': Hotter than usual summer in Ontario could start with Father’s Day weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
Tech conference that has resulted in nearly $200M in economic impact for Toronto won’t return in 2025
Next week's Collision technology conference in Toronto will be the final one.
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
Calgary teenager Alex Berg wins first F4 race in England
A 17-year-old Calgarian won his first British Formula 4 race Sunday.
Calgary anesthesiologist's practice permit cancelled over sexual assault conviction
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019.
Oilers coach expects Nurse will play in Game 3 against Panthers
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media on Wednesday the defenceman "will be ready to play" against the Florida Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven NHL playoff series 2-0, after missing most of Game 2 with an apparent hip injury.
Police search for 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since early May
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where
Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Shoplifting in Montreal and across the country on the rise
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
Health board says it needs to fill 4,800 positions to staff new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital
The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.
BREAKING 1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
LiveNation to open live music venue at former Chapters building
The National Capital Commission has confirmed it signed an offer to lease the former Chapters building on Rideau Street to LiveNation to create a live music and entertainment venue in the downtown core.
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
'Heartbeat away from homelessness': St. Thomas coalition holds consultation on poverty reduction strategies
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
Dog rescued in Sarnia house fire
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
Man convicted in deadly Hwy 11 drunk driving crash arrested for new driving offences
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
'Person in distress' at Barrie marina
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
Manhunt update: Increased police presence near Nighthawk lake, east of Timmins
Ontario Provincial Police said late Wednesday afternoon that residents should expect an increased police presence in the area of Nighthawk Lake, east of Timmins, as a result of "an ongoing investigation."
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. make their big American debut
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
WRPS breaks down the cost of policing demonstrations and protests
The staffing cost to deploy the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s public safety team was approximately $501,000 in the first six months of 2024.
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addition treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
Tornado warning issued in western Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued for a part of western Manitoba, near the Saskatchewan border.
Winnipeg police shoot man wielding knife, trying to set car on fire
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the Winnipeg Police Service shot and injured a man on Notre Dame Avenue who was allegedly wielding a knife and tried to set a car on fire Tuesday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms coming to Manitoba could produce large hail, isolated tornado: ECCC
Manitoba weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in province
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
Sask. RCMP responds to 'serious' collision near Esterhazy
Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
Darian Durant part of Riders' 2024 Plaza of Honour inductees
Darian Durant, Steve Molnar and Roy Shivers will be the 2024 inductees into the Saskatchewan Roughriders' Plaza of Honour, the team announced Wednesday.
One killed, three seriously injured after truck collides with SUV in Saskatoon
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal crash on Tuesday evening.
Saskatchewan judge dismisses application to reopen trial of accused killer snared in 'Mr. Big' sting
A King's Bench judge has dismissed Greg Fertuck's last-minute applications to either reopen his trial so he can bring in a new firearms expert, or apply for a mistrial.
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 12 years for fatal beating of senior during Vancouver home invasion
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
More clothed men visiting Wreck Beach, says petition to bring back privacy logs
The current layout of logs lining Vancouver's Wreck Beach has resulted in less privacy – and more looky-loos – at the popular clothing-optional sunbathing destination, according to a new petition.
Coroner's inquest will hear details of B.C. man's death in police shooting
British Columbia's coroners service will hold an inquest next month to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed by police on Vancouver Island.
Road to recovery long for officer injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shooting
Two years since a pivotal day in the line of duty, Const. Steven Reichert is walking again and is back in uniform twice a week.
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.