Halifax police continue to investigate Dartmouth murder

Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Viscaya Place in Dartmouth on June 11 around 2:10 a.m., according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say they located Beals, 34, at a residence. He had been shot and was deceased.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death to be a homicide, says the release.

Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Nelson’s murder and ask they contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

