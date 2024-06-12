ATLANTIC
    • Halifax police continue to investigate Dartmouth murder

    Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police) Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police)
    Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.

    Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Viscaya Place in Dartmouth on June 11 around 2:10 a.m., according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

    Police say they located Beals, 34, at a residence. He had been shot and was deceased.

    The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death to be a homicide, says the release.

    Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Nelson’s murder and ask they contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

