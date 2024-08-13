Halifax police continue to investigate Kimberly McAndrew’s 1989 disappearance

Police in Halifax say they continue to investigate the disappearance of Kimberly Ann McAndrew 35 years later.

The 19-year-old left the Canadian Tire store on Quinpool Road in Halifax around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 12, 1989.

McAndrew worked at the store as a cashier.

Police say she was later seen at the Gardenia Flower Shop in Penhorn Mall in Dartmouth, N.S.

McAndrew was last seen wearing pleated navy slacks, a white short-sleeved “Esprit” T-shirt with red and green squares, a navy oversized cardigan, and jade green flat-heeled loafers.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about her disappearance.

“We hope the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and share what they know with police,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release Monday.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation into Kimberly’s disappearance.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Halifax police at 902-490-5020.

McAndrew’s case is also part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

