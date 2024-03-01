ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax police continue to seek information about the 2004 homicide of Corey William Murphy

    Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Corey William Murphy. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police) Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Corey William Murphy. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police)
    Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Corey William Murphy, who was killed in Halifax 20 years ago.

    Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a call of a man who had been shot near the area of Herring Cove Road and Hilden Drive in Halifax on March 2, 2004, around 7:45 p.m.

    Officers say they located Corey who was taken to hospital where he later died.

    Investigators say they do not believe this was a random incident and there are people who have information that could help solve Corey’s murder.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

    Corey’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

    Callers can contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090 and they must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

    Police say the amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

