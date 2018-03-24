

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Police were on the scene of a discovered body on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a report of the body of a deceased male discovered in a wooded area behind the Atlantic Superstore located on the 3600 block of Joseph Howe Dr. in Halifax.

Forensic Units and the Medical Examiners Office attended the scene and conducted an investigation. The investigation lead officers to believe that the death was not suspicious in nature.