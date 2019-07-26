

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man has died after suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man shot in the 7100-block of Scot Street at 5:35 p.m.

Multiple officers responded to the scene, where they located the 19-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after midnight, the man died from his injuries. Police have not identified the victim as they attempt to notify his family.

Police say the investigation is now a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.