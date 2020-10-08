HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Thursday at a Halifax convenience store.

Police say at 12:59 a.m. on October 8, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store located at 6130 Chebucto Road.

According to police, a lone male suspect entered the Convenience Store produced a knife and went behind the counter and demanded cigarettes and cash from the lone male employee.

The male employee opened the cash registry and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect opened the cigarette cabinet and took an undisclosed amount of cigarette packages, putting the money and cigarettes into an orange and green plastic bag.

The male employee was not injured.

The suspect fled the Convenience Store and went right on Chebucto Road, southbound on Windsor Street and right onto Duncan Street. .

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 35-40 years old, 5’8” in height, thin build, short brown hair. He was wearing a grey ball cap with a blue emblem, blue medical mask, clear medical gloves, black long sleeved hoodie, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

Multiple police units attended the scene and actively looked for the suspect. A K-9 officer attended the scene with the police service dog and followed the suspect’s track behind 6092 Quinpool Road where the track was lost, it is believed the suspect got into a vehicle at this location and fled the area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.